Women In Mining Support Pregnant Women In Appiatse

Women in Mining in Ghana, an organisation of women working within the mining value chain, has donated delivery bags and food items worth GH￠ 14,000 to pregnant women at the Appiatse Relief Camp.

The goodwill is to put smiles on the faces of the pregnant women, traumatized as a result of the explosion that occurred about seven weeks ago on the Bogoso-Ayamfuri Highway.

The items included; 17 bags of delivery sets, bags of gari, beans, charcoal, brooms and buckets.

Making the presentation, Madam Makki Rashida Iddrisu, a staff of Future Global Resources and a member of the group said: “After the incident, our President and executives decided that we cannot just sit aloof; so, we should device ways to help the Appiatse community.”

She said a committee was set up with some members of the group to find out the essential needs of the women.

“From the needs assessment we did through our liaison, we had information on what they wanted, and we reported back to our executives because we needed help”.

She said members started contributing and we managed to raise GH￠24,000.00, out of which part was used to purchase the items and the remaining GH￠10,000.00 had been donated to the Appiatse relief fund in Accra to aid the reconstruction of the community”.

Madam Roselyn Dauri, Superintendent – Gender & Socio-economic Development, AAI Mine, thanked her colleagues especially the initiators for the effort they have put in place.

She said: “The donation will not be able to respond to all your needs, but this is the little that we can offer. Take it in good faith and we will continue to look out for opportunities in which we can support you.”

Dr Isaac Dasmani, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Prestea Huni-Valley, expressed gratitude to the group for showing appreciation especially to pregnant women who were also affected in the explosion.

Nineteen women were pregnant when the incident occurred on January 20, 2022.

Six have so far delivered safely and the rest are also doing well.