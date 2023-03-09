Women in Motion Film Festival starts

The Women in Motion Film Festival, eight nights of films, started yesterday, March 8, 2023, in Accra.

The Film Festival is being hosted by the United States (U.S) Embassy, Alliance Française, Accra, and the Goethe-Institute Ghana to commemorate the International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month.

A brief by the U.S. Embassy said it would highlight the Embassy’s support for women and their essential role in Ghanaian life, culture, education, politics and economy.

It said the Film Festival would highlight themes, including human rights, economic empowerment, motherhood, and women’s role in society and politics, as well as female social and political heroes.

The statement said the Festival would feature many panel discussions and all films were free and open to the public.

It said Ms Akosua Adoma Owusu, a Ghanaian-American filmmaker, U.S. Department of State Arts Envoy, and a Professor at Georgetown University Washington DC, would participate in the Festival and lead a filmmaker workshop at the University of Media, Arts, and Communication, National Film and Television Institute with female film students on March 9 to 10.

The brief said Madam Kimberly Rosen, Director, United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Ghana Mission, would at speak at an International Women’s Day event with focus on the growing role of women in international and cross-border trade in Ghana.

She would highlight USAID’s work to enable women to participate in cross-border trade, including training more than 300 women traders on the Integrated Customs Management System, which helped speed processing of cross-border transactions.

It stated that in Tamale, Northern Region, USAID would host a mini-fair for female-led agribusinesses in the region, connecting them with information and resources.

“As of February 2023, through USAID, the U.S. Government has facilitated nearly $193 million in financing for more than 25,000 agribusinesses in Ghana,” the brief said.

It said the American Corner in Agbogba would host two U.S. Fulbright Scholars for a discussion on women, digital innovation, economic empowerment, and education with local entrepreneurs, activists, and high school students on Thursday, March 9, 2023.

The statement said as part of Flintlock 2023, the Civil Affairs and Medical personnel of the U.S. Special Operations Command Africa (SOCAF) would partner the Ghana Armed Forces, Boresah Royal Foundation, and Daboya District Executives to conduct a medical outreach event and a women’s peace and security event with the local community.

SOCAF is a multinational military training exercise, in Daboya, Savannah Region,

It said the medical event would provide treatment to up to 2,000 residents and deworm 3,500 school children, whiles the Women’s Conference would empower local stakeholders to tackle challenges related to the unique needs of women in the Ghanaian society.

The statement said both events were aimed at building relationships and trust between the Armed Forces and civilian communities while addressing civil vulnerabilities.