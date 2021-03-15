Madam Gloria Commodore, President of Women In Sports Association (WISA) has sent congratulatory message to Ben Nunoo Mensah who was re – elected President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) for the next four years.

She expressed her joy that Madam Delphina Quaye of the Swimming Federation was also elected to serve on the board.

According to Madam Commodore who is a member of the Women’s Commission, she believes in the new team, and prayed that they will succeed in moving Ghana Sports to the next level.

She commended the delegates who voted for the resourceful GREEN TEAM.

The WISA President who is also a member of SWAG commended colleague Fred Acheampong of the GFA Executive and noted that things will get better at the GOC.

She hoped that the GOC will inspire the nation’s top sportsmen and women to excel at international games, especially the Olympic Games.

Madam Elizabeth King, chairperson of the Women’s Commission of the GOC also expressed her joy over the victory of Ben Nunoo Mensah, and said the future is bright for Women Sports.

Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe, the nation’s top (SWAG) Sports Personality for 2019 also hailed the victory, saying Ghana Sports must move forward.