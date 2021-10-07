Women-led small scale businesses tutored on economic rights and social Enterprise

Some women-led small scale businesses have been educated on their economic rights and responsibilities.

The women were also made aware of the emerging “Social Enterprise” model which uses business strategies to solve societal problems.

The training, facilitated by Duapa werkspace, an ICT oriented company, exposed the women to their civil, economic and political rights.

Mr Erasmus Ackon, the Chief Executive Officer of Duapa, who led the session, briefed the women on their economic rights to work, earn wages, need to pay their taxes and social security.

He encouraged the women to know the agencies that were responsible for providing support in growing their businesses.

On the social enterprise model, the CEO urged them to use their businesses to affect lives in their communities to help control the spate of unemployment.

“We need to use our business to solve problems”, he added.

Mr Ackon added that there was funding support to businesses that practised the social enterprise model to grow their businesses.

The women were reminded to also employ ICT tools and have websites to reach a larger audience and market.

They were later taken through good financial management practices, including budgeting, bookkeeping, cash flows, profit and loss account and balance sheet, among other financial models.