Madam Mary Adjeley Nartey, Greater Accra Regional Director, Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), says women need to work together to champion their rights.

“We need to come together and demand our collective rights. Women rights are human rights and there are inherent, no one can take them from you,” she said.

Madam Nartey made these remarks at a capacity training workshop for women in trade and head porters organised by the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative (CHRI)– Africa on the theme, “Promoting Equal Rights and Economic Empowerment for Women in Ghana.”

She said CHRAJ was always ready to address reported issues on denial or abuse of their rights as well as seek clarifications when faced with challenges.

She entreated them to speak out whenever their rights were abused and assist others as they went through such challenges, adding that, they should seek out for each other.

Mrs Mina Mensah, Director, CHRI- Africa Office, said the programme advocated for increased equal rights and economic empowerment of Ghanaian women.

“This workshop seeks to empower women by discussing business administrative management skills, opportunities available to women to improve their economic status.”

“This has become even more critical in this era of Covid-19 and the economic challenges posed on business activities of marginalised and vulnerable groups, especially women,” she said.

Participants will receive information and knowledge that would equip them to effectively and efficiently manage their business to improve their economic circumstances.

Madam Mercy Naa Afrowa Needham, President, Greater Accra Market Women Association, asked parents to prioritise the education of their daughters.

She said educating girls was the right path to women empowerment, adding that, “an educated girl would be an informed woman who knows her rights and would not be abused.”

She advised women traders to join the various associations and groups to collectively pursue empowerment.