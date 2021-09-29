Women Protest Over Farmers and Herders Clashes In Numan

By Hassan Umar Shallpella

Some women from Yakuli, Kona, Sabon Layi, Miga, Bang, and Bokki, in Bolki ward of Numan local government area of Adamawa state, Nigeria have protested following clashes between farmers and herders in the local government area.

The women from the affected villages trooped to Government House, Yola to register their ordeal.

The leader of the Protestants, Mrs Safiya Peter said they were in the Government House Yola to seek assistance from the Governor following renewed attacks by herders in the area this week.

“Over one month, we have not slept in our houses, as herders have been terrorising their villages destroying their farm crops which are ready for harvest and threatening their lives on a daily basis,” she lamented.

Addressing the women, Governor Umaru Fintiri commiserate with them over the situation, described the act as condemnable and reiterated state government readiness to curb the menace and restore peace in the area.

“This administration will continue to entrench peaceful coexistence between farmers and herders so that people, especially farmers will go about their normal activities.”

“Government plans to set aside grazing reserves across Adamawa as the state is blessed with abundant land and forests that can accommodate animal husbandry and farming activities,” he said.

Fintiri urged the women to exercise more patience and directed the Numan Council Chairman to take them back to the Paramount ruler of Bachama Kingdom to await a speedy response by the government. ######

Shallpella is a Journalist based in Yola, Adamawa state Nigeria