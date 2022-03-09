Women Receive Commendation From The National Pensions Regulatory Authority

The National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) has expressed gratitude to Ghanaian women for their contribution to national development on the occasion of the International Women’s Day with the hashtag “BreakTheBias”.

“We at the NPRA recognises the hard work women in this country continue to exhibit in contributing to the national economy,” a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said on Thursday.

“Women in Ghana have access to a broader pool of skills and talent that has enabled them to contribute not only to the national socio-economic development but importantly towards a more sustainable pensions industry in the country,” it said.

“The NPRA, on this occasion of International Women’s Day, wishes also to encourage Ghanaian women to join the campaign to increase pension coverage in the country.”

Currently, women had greater numbers within the informal sector, majority of whom were not on pension schemes, the statement said.

It is believed that they will partner the Authority in its initiatives that aim to inspire and campaign for greater participation of women in pension activities.

It, therefore, encouraged women who were not on pension schemes to register with a scheme and ensure decent retirement from their hard work.

“It is noted that women within small businesses face some challenges both before and during retirement, typically resulting in dramatically lower financial security in retirement than men,” it said.

The NPRA recognising that had put in place plans to help women in the informal sector, in particular, to plan for retirement, the statement said.

“We also encourage pension providers to endeavour to make a conscious effort to give women confidence in pensions participation as well as finding ways to provide easy access to products by leveraging on advances in technology such as digital national IDs and mobile banking to reach under-served pockets of society.”

It said the Authority shared the connotation of the theme for this year’s celebration: “Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow” as its programmes and activities were geared towards gender equality and sustainable and decent pensions for all women.