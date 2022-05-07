Women social group in Akatsi donates to orphanage ahead of Mother’s Day

Norvienyo Association, an Akatsi based women dominated social group, has donated some assorted items to ‘In my Father’s House Children Village’ located at Abor in the Volta Region.

The items presented included toiletries, soft drinks, biscuits, packs of bottled water, pampers, rice, cooking oil, baby foods and others.

A cash amount of GH¢1,000.00 was also donated to the school as part of the Association’s activities to mark this year’s Mother’s Day celebration, which falls on Sunday.

Mrs Gladys Seshime Adotevi, leader of the group, in an engagement with the management and some inmates of the orphanage home, said they remained committed to the show of motherly love to orphans and children in need.

She said the association focuses on activities that impact underprivileged children as a sign of expression of love.

Reverend Father Joseph Rabbiosi, Director of the orphanage village, on behalf of management, expressed his appreciation to the group for their continuous show of love to the school, which was established over 22 years ago.

He said their benefactor remained a pillar behind their efforts and urged other organisations to emulate their example.

“The spirit of love must dwell in us and we must continue to love one another,” he said.

Mr Frank Amenyo, Deputy Director, called for good collaboration between the school and other benevolent groups towards meeting the vision and aims of the orphanage home.

The village, which runs a basic school system with a population of over 750, is catering for a total of 35 orphans.

The association was accompanied by Togbe Ashiagbor IV, the ‘Dusifiaga’ of Weta Traditional Area and a patron of the group, Mr Edward Doe Adade, Assembly member for Tatorme -Fiato Electoral Area, Reverend Father Paul Torsu, patron, and

Reverend Father Sebastian Dorgbetor.