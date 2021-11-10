Women stop farming as monkeys wreak havoc on villages in northern Tanzania

Women in some villages in Rombo district in Tanzania’s northern region of Kilimanjaro have stopped farming in fear of monkeys that have invaded their farms, an official said on Tuesday.

Priscilla Shayo, a councilor for Kirongo Samanga, said the monkeys reportedly straying from the foot of Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest mountain, were no longer afraid of women.

“The monkeys have become a nuisance and nobody seems to control them,” Shayo told a press conference.

“It is very strange that the monkeys are not afraid of women. When the women go to their farms the monkeys attack them, forcing them to stop farming,” said the official.

She said the monkeys were invading banana plantations, threatening food security in the villages.

Shayo added that farmers along Mlembea valley are the most affected by the invasion of the monkeys.

Dementria Joseph, a female farmer from Rima village, said she has lost hope of harvesting maize after the monkeys ate the entire staple crop. Enditem