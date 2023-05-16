Women Urged To Prioritize Their Needs

Women have been urged to prioritize their needs over their wants for the sake of good home economic management practices.

This would avoid wasteful expenditure and promote judicious living in the face of difficult contemporary times.

In an interview on international women’s day, Madam Margaret A. Kuma, secretary of the Women’s Fellowship of Faith Congregation, Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Madina District who gave the advice said most often women tend to misplace their priorities by buying things which they end up not using for a long time.

According to her, women should therefore know what they really need in order to make a good judgement of what to put value on.

She urged women to constantly lean on God irrespective of the challenge they face, adding that God would make a way out.

Speaking from experience, she said women like buying fanciful things which they end up not using and advised women to break the habit.

Faith Congregation, she said, had a week-long celebration of women which was climaxed under the theme: ” Women, let the presence of Christ in you give you hope to glorify God always” during which handsome gifts were handed to the womenfolk in the church.

On her part, the coordinating officer for social services at Ebenezer Methodist Society, Madina District, Madam Ama Aboagye Arko congratulated women for the immense role they continue to play in the growth and development of society.

She said women were indispensable in the scheme of things and would always remain a force to reckon with in society.

Madam Arko encouraged women to continue steadfastly in the role the play at home and public life in spite of the odds, adding that with God on their side they would overcome all odds.

She said women had an inbuilt resilience and fortitude and advised women to see their importance and use it more constructively in society.

According to her, every generation has its own challenges so women should see whatever challenge they were facing as their fair share and rise to the occasion.

Christ, she said should always be at the centre of all that women do and no challenge can overwhelme us.

She urged all women to brighten the corner where they are knowing that they were special gift from God.

The church acknowledged women with the presentation of gifts and parcels.