Women urged to self-examine breast

The Reverend Dr Gordon Kisseih, First Vice President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), has called on women to make self-breast examination a priority to save their lives.

He said it was wisdom for women, who are above the age of 40 years, to ensure that they undergo mammogram once every year for the early detection of any abnormality in the breast.

Rev. Dr Kisseih, who is also the General Overseer of the Life International Church, was speaking at the launch of this year’s International Wisdom Empowerment Conference of the church at Achimota in Accra.

The conference dubbed “IWEC 2022” is on the theme: “Wisdom” and would start on Monday, October 24 and ends on Sunday, October 30.

It is aimed at emphasizing the importance of wisdom in the lives of believers and building their capacities to overcome the challenges they might face.

Professional and religious bodies, civil society organizations and Non-Governmental Organizations are expected to attend the seven-day conference, which would be addressed by Dr Mensah Otabil, General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church and Apostle-General Sam Korankye Ankrah, General Overseer of the Royal House Chapel, among others.

Rev. Dr Kisseih indicated that breast cancer was not a death sentence, however, the unfortunate detection of the disease at the late or terminal stage was what could drastically reduce the chances of sufferers of the ailment of surviving it.

“We are losing many lives to breast cancer needlessly and this is what is heartbreaking,” he said, adding that “when you examine your breast once every month you will surely notice a change if there is any but if you just go on with your life without paying any particular attention to your body there may be an abnormality, which could lead to breast cancer.”

He noted that due to the availability of improved ways of treatment, if reported early and managed well, surviving the disease was highly possible.

Rev Dr Kisseih expressed regret that most people still believed that the main solution to the problem was taking herbal concoction and seeking help from prayer camps.