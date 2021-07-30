Women urged to take up roles in national space

Ghanaian women have been encouraged to take up roles in the national space to be able to join discussions around the world’s table.

It was prudent to go both beyond the normal and their comfort zones to take up innovative initiatives and challenging roles that would propel their personal development.

Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, Central Regional Minister, made the call at this year’s women’s day conference as part of the commemoration of the Pan-African- Historical-Theatre-Festival (PANAFEST) in Cape Coast.

The conference on the theme “ Women in the Frontline; our health, our soul and our wealth was graced by women from the diaspora and all sectors of the Region and beyond.

The Festival is held to celebrate African influences from around the world and is formed around the principles of Love, Peace, Unity, and Hope.

The nation, she said would be better off if women learnt to cross borders to achieve their ambitions without waiting to be pushed by men.

The Minister who officially opened the ceremony encouraged all to champion the course of women and push their agenda rather than despising their progress and working to bring them down.

“We have failed us, women, if we become each other’s enemies, let’s support ourselves to change the narrative and pursue each other’s dreams” she indicated.

Mrs Afia Zakiya, the Vice President of the Africa Heritage Studies Association (AHSA) stated that women deserved special accolades for being at the frontline of their families and careers.

She said women were models of excellence and symbols of unity who kept the tradition going, sustained communal growth, and took charge to reshape the future.

She urged women to speak their pain and worries to be able to set them free from the numerous pressures and abuses they go through.

Nana Amba Eyiaba II, Queen mother of Efutu Traditional Area indicated that families have been positioned on the shoulders of women and their future lies in their bosom.

“Women have always been the supporting factor for families by directing and guiding these families in providing the critical foundation especially to their children”.

The Queen Mother urged women in leadership positions to encourage more women, mentor them to rise along with them, “so that we get more women in leadership positions and more women representation and participation to do more for their organizations and the development of the country’s economy”.

Mrs Benedicta Mensah, the Regional Manager of the Cape Coast Chamber of Commerce, said women have the unique powers to move societies when they mold ideas into innovations.

She further urged all to adopt new business opportunities to support their careers saying “our office is also opened for all business discussions especially on how to nurture your ideas into becoming money”.

Ms Akosua Dentaa Amoateng, a British Ghanaian Entrepreneur who joined the conference virtually, applauded Ghanaian women for their commitment to raising and building strong family ties during the COVID- 19 pandemic.

She said women were indeed at the frontline seeing to it that their beloved were safe and sound at the expense of their safety and health.

Ms Amoateng also urged caregivers, guardians, and parents who were Ghanaians but living abroad to allow their wards to have a feel of Ghana’s rich culture and experience what she called the best form of Education system in Ghana