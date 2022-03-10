Women’s appeal to government to address teenage pregnancy

Mrs Mahama Sabratu, North-East Regional Girls Education Officer appealed to Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to collaborate with the government to end increscent of teenage pregnancy and school dropout rate in the Northern sector.

She said early child and force marriage has been affecting the bright future of the girl’s child education and also progress development in the northern sector.

Mrs Sabratu made the appealed during International Women’s day and also launching of a project on Budget Allocation to Address Child Right issues to end child early and force marriages in the North East region.

The celebration held at Wungu Community, in the North East Region was on the theme: Gender Equality today, for a sustainable tomorrow with emphasis on breaking the bias.”’

Mrs Sabratu attributed that mostly, early child and force marriage has oblige the girls to travel to urban areas to service as head porters which have affected their right of education.

She said women’s should be given the opportunity to participate in leadership and decision-making in their communities to enhance the achievement in economic empowerment and Sustainable Development Goals on gender equality.

Hajia Fati Seidu Tambro, National Chairperson Girls Not Brides (GNB) said “Years of neglects of the rights and progress of women in several communities and counties is mostly the reason why, there is wide spread under development in those communities, and countries and societies.”

She called on the Traditional Leaders, politicians, and religious groups to create awareness for the right of women and girls child education as part of the developmental agenda.

Alhaji Abdul-Wahabu Ibrahim, Head of Department of Social Welfare and Community Development at West Mamprusi Municipal Assembly heighted on the event and the project launched organised in collaboration with by Pan Africa Organisation, Muslim Family Counselling Services and Simli Aid as part of contribution towards enhancement of child welfare.

He indicated that three months project aimed was to abolish child early marriage, but rather to promote child education in the North East region.

He added that the program would also to empowering children especially girls and other gender related issues and the way forwards.