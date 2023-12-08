Women’s Choice Awards Africa 2023 Honors – Jannice Tagoe makes the list

Renowned Ghanaian digital marketing expert, personal brand and digital strategy coach, Jannice Tagoe, is one of the leading women personalities who won prestigious awards at this year’s Women’s Choice Awards Africa ceremony.

The founder of Jannice Humanitarian Initiatives and LinkedIn certified marketing insider, Madam Tagoe was adjudged the Digital Empowerment Champion of the year for her effort in equipping women and young girls across Ghana and Africa with digital skills.

Madam Tagoe is currently one of the leading digital marketing personalities in Ghana with over 200,000 followers and thousands of connections across all socials. Ms Jannice Tagoe is one of the top Ghanaian female voices on LinkedIn where she regularly shares expert knowledge to her fellow women and young girls about digital marketing and personal branding.

She is also the founder of Jannice Digital & Co, a digital marketing and social media agency which is helping businesses in Ghana to position themselves well in the digital space, given the digital era we find ourselves experiencing today

About the Women’s Choice Awards Africa

The 2023 edition of the Women’s Choice Awards Africa was held recently in Accra, Ghana.

Several women personalities who are working magic and impacting the world positively in their respective fields, were honored at this year’s Awards ceremony.

The Women’s Choice Awards is In two major Phases: The Marketing Choice Phase; This Phase of the award is designed to enable women to make the ultimate choice of their preferred brands used by women in all aspects.

The Industrial choice, this phase is curated to empower women in Africa with resources, communities and support that will enrich their lives, health and wellbeing. It however focuses on personalities and institutions who are advocating for women.