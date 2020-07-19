Madam Elizabeth King, chairperson of the Ghana Olympic Committee GOC Women’s Commission has called on government to empower females financially to encourage them to have interest in sporting activities.

Speaking on the popular GTV Sports Plus programme, The File, she expressed that the lip service by sports authorities to support the least financed sports should be a message of the past.

She advised women to have the confidence to seek for executive positions in sports leadership.

The vice president of Ghana Hockey Association and executive member of African Hockey noted that Ghana has potential on the field and in the office, so females who have the interest in playing sports or going into administration, coaching or officiating should offer themselves.

On the programme were Mrs. Joyce Mahama, president of Women Sports Association of Ghana (WOSPAG) and Naa Amerley Turkson, a former boxer who is now a coach and president of the Ghana Amateur Boxing Referees Association.

Mahama said her organization is proposing that Ampe, a traditional sport for females should be included in the disciplines to be participated at the next African Games to be host in Ghana in 2023, and commended the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) for coming to the aid of sports people with the relief pack.

Naa Amerley who shed o few of her experiences said sports can take many girls out of the streets, and appealed to the government and those who will come after not to halt the YEA package.

She also said it is not pleasing to leave out females due to financial difficulties when it comes to sports travel.

She cautioned Ghanaians on the coronavirus pandemic, and urged all to practice the safety protocols of washing of hands with soap, using sanitizer, wearing of nose mask and staying home.

Rafatu Inusah, board member of Ghana Rugby Union and GIR coordinator/development officer who contributed to the show said females doing sports need much attention and publicity to encourage them to perform well as well as aspire to become officials.

She observed that the YEA package should be shared for every beneficiary to feel satisfied, because Rugby for instance is a team sport with many players.

Madam Gloria Commodore, president of Women In Sports Association (WISA), a popular advocate for female participation in sports adviced girls to seek for education as it would make them better, and push them into the hierarchy of sports administration.

She said this year’s WISA Awards has been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Miss Trudy Manteaw, a female member of the Black Bombers, the Ghana Amateur Boxing Team was at the studio to support the show.

She hinted her preparedness to represent Ghana at the World Qualifiers for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

