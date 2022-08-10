Women’s economic empowerment is essential in promoting equality – SHE Power

The Executive Committee for SHE Power at the annual launch for the SHE Summit said women’s economic empowerment is essential in promoting equality between women and men and is a precondition for sustainable development.

In addition, women’s rights are vital to the development, in practice, these rights are often unequally shared between men and women, routinely set aside, denied, or given insufficient protection and enforcement.

In regards to access to investments and subsidies, and thus to new income generating opportunities, women in rural areas are disproportionately disadvantaged due to a lack of property, agricultural land, insufficient education, and a lack of adequate information and specific advisory services she stated.

“Besides education and training, it is therefore important to inform women in rural areas about women empowerment summits like; SHE Power to share best practices and success stories that showcase how women establish and sustain entrepreneurship.

To promote economic empowerment of rural women through the support of women entrepreneurship, women must be informed about women empowerment summits, conferences, and workshops related to development”. – Chief Executive Officer for SHE Power.

By: SHE Power Executive Committee