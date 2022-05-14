Women’s FA Cup final to be played at Bantama Astro Turf

The final of the 2021/22 Women’s FA Cup will be played at the Bantama Astro Turf.

It is the first time the 2021/22 Women’s FA Cup final will be played in the Ashanti Region.

Defending champions, Hasaacas Ladies will face Ampem Darkoa Ladies, just like last season.

Ampem Darkoa booked a place in the final on Monday with a 2-1 comeback win over Army Ladies on Monday, Hasaacas Ladies also beat Ash-Town Ladies 2-0 on Wednesday in the second semifinal.

Last year’s final ended 2-0 in favour of Hasaacas Ladies but Ampem Darkoa, who currently top the Women’s Premier League Northern Zone table, will hope the result will go in their favour this time around.

Hasaacas Ladies, on the other hand, are currently top of the Southern Zone and are eyeing a second-straight league and cup double.

The final will be played on June 5 or 6.