Hassacas Ladies FC defeated Police Ladies on 5-3 penalties to progress to the quarter-final stage of the Women’s FA Cup.

The round of 16 matches played at the McDan La Town Park on Sunday saw Hassacas scored first through Veronica Appiah in the 42nd minute.

However, in the second half, the Sekondi based club’s lead was canceled when Police Ladies’ Elshaddai Acheampong equalized with a fine header with an assist from Grace Animah in the 66th minute.

Minutes later, Hassacas ladies were gifted a penalty but Police Ladies goalie, Fafali Dumehasi was on spot to save Milot Abena Pokua’s kick.

With both sides chasing a victory, the match traveled into a penalty shootout where the visitors proved superior to snatch a win.

Faustina Nyame Aidoo, Success Ameya, Azumah Bugre, Evelyn Badu, and Grace Baanwa scored for Hassacas, whilst Philicity Asuoko, Vinoria Kuzagbe, Henrietta Annie scored with Vida Opoku missing her spot-kick.

Hassacas ladies, Immigration Ladies, Thunder Queens and Berry ladies from the Southern Zone have secured a place in the last eight whilst Northern ladies, Ampem Darkoa, Supreme Ladies have qualified from the Northern Zone.

Prisons ladies will play Pealpia ladies on Monday, May 24 to battle for the last spot.