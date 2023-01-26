Women’s Football is the future – GFA Gen. Sec.

General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Mr. Prosper Harrison Addo believes in the FIFA conception that Women’s Football is the future, so they will continue to invest in the women’s game.

He announced on Wednesday at the Malta Guinness encounter with the media and clubs ahead of the continuation of the league with week 8 which was held at the GFA headquaters.

He said money for the clubs is ready and the GFA partnership with Max TV to show the league matches is growing steadily.

Harrison Addo noted that very soon only females will take up officiating and managerial positions at the club and national team level.

Marketing manager of Guinness Ghana Ltd, Dinah Adu-Asare who was excited with the return of the league congratulated the clubs and media.

She explained the reason for Partnership with GFA and Fueling a World of Good as Malta Guinness firmly believes in creating a “Can-Do” World.

“It is based on this premise that we launched the World of Good campaign to help people feel energized to achieve their dreams and aspirations. Over the years, we have been strongly committed to championing diversity and inclusion, creating equal opportunities for women, and promoting the progressive portrayal of women in our business and in our society” she said.

She expressed that for decades, many sporting activities including football, have been male-dominated because women have been discouraged from pursuing their sporting careers due to gender norms and misconceptions.

“Despite these challenges, there have been some progress toward gender equality in sports. The progress we have made since the start of the season will not have been possible without the unwavering support of several stakeholders, especially the media” she stressed.

Some players and coaches were rewarded with cash prizes for their brilliance, resilience, passion, exuberance, dedication and remarkable talent.

She announced that Malta Guinness is commited to establish a monthly awards for player of the month and coach of the month, and commended Coach Yusif Basigi of Hasaacas Ladies, Stella Nyamekye, player with Dreamz Ladies, Coach Joe Nana Adarkwah of Ampem Darkoa Ladies and Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah also of Ampem Darkoa Ladies for the outstanding leadership and performance.

She was confident the second phase of the league will see more exciting play and results.

On GGL Corporate Social Responsibility & Sustainability they have promised creating a World of Good, and launched a plastic collection drive on the sidelines of the season to champion sustainability and drive plastic waste recycling nationwide through community mobilization, engagements and partnerships.

The community-focused initiative has been held in Alogboshie, Kaase and Mallam- Gbawe, as a contribution to rid Ghana of plastic waste from one community at a time.

She adviced people to watch the Malta Guinness Women’s League thriller with excitement, and be reminded of the values football teach – fostering unity, community and igniting passion.

“Most importantly, let’s be reminded that women are capable of achieving far more than we have been made to believe. We must unlearn some norms that place women at a disadvantage. Whether it is pursuing a career in sports, aviation, mechanical engineering, furthering their education etc., women and girls can equally achieve everything they set their minds to.

“Let’s support the players, watch the matches and cheer them. Let us all work together to make Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League one of the most anticipated leagues in Ghana” she added.

Present at the event was Brands Manager of Malta Guinnes, Wilmar Amoo-Osae, Cleopatra Nketia of Ridge City FC, Jerry Dugbatey and Christian Mensah- Management Committee members