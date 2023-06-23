Women’s group petitions Parliament to scrap taxes on sanitary pads

The Women’s Wing of Socialist Forum Ghana has presented a petition to Parliament to expedite actions on scrapping 20 per cent import tax on sanitary pads.

“This is to eliminate school absenteeism associated with the inability to afford sanitary pads among schoolgirls’.

It also demanded “the allocation of funding for public education and information on the nature of menstruation and its role in female health and fertility and the reproduction of humanity.”

The petition was presented to the Speaker of Parliament, Mr Algban Babgin, after a closed-door meeting with him.

Ms Loretta Naa Dei Ashi, the Women’s Organizer, Socialist Movement Ghana, speaking to the media, said they expected the abolishment of the tax to reflect in the 2024 budget and financial statement.

“The outcome we are looking for is that taxes should be scrapped, all taxes on sanitary pads should be removed, we are close to November and we expect the Finance Mnister to include it in the budget, ‘’ she stated.

Mrs Mildred Asante, a member of the group, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that she was compelled to spend 10 per cent of her monthly income on sanitary pads.

The situation, she complained, was a major constraint on her and her three daughters.

Ms. Nyarkoa Annobell, a student at the University of Education Winneba, lamented how she had to sacrifice her money for feeding on campus to buy sanitary pads.

She said some of her colleagues had resorted to the use of rugs and textiles due to their inability to afford sanitary pads.

The Speaker of Parliament assured the Group that plans were far advanced to address the situation.

He indicated that he had already engaged the relevant committees, particularly the committee of Finance and Gender on the subject.

The Group, before presenting the petition to Parliament, marched from the Ridge Roundabout with placards calling for the scrapping of the tax.