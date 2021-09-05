Women’s Manifesto for Ghana: A Catalyst For Socio-economic Development

The Women’s Manifesto Coalition (WMC) hosted by ABANTU for Development has virtually marked seventeen (17) years of the launch of the Women’s Manifesto for Ghana.

The event themed: “Women’s Manifesto for Ghana: A Legacy for Women’s Rights” was aimed at reviewing, and appraising the significance of this document in advocating for women’s rights as well as see the progress made and the challenges.

The Executive Director ABANTU for Development Rose Mensah-Kutin (PhD) explained that the collective resolution in mobilising through an inclusive process to produce this historic blueprint was very much influenced by the global mandate of the Beijing Platform for Action (BPfA) in 1995.

This she said, was to provide a mechanism within Ghana’s context that would draw attention to the nature and magnitude of inequalities and also demonstrate how these socio-economic and cultural barriers affect the various dimensions of women’s productive lives as citizens.

Pan-African Feminist Organizer and Coordinator of GEP at WilDAF – Ghana Gloria Kankam noted that there are notable achievements for celebration since the launching of the document.

This she said, there have been the passage of landmark gender-related legislation, as well as the heightened visibility of women in public spaces including the appointment of some women into high profile leadership positions.

However, she underscored the need for all and sundry to work around the clock to help the masses understand the essence of the document.

She also called on the government, political parties, and policymakers to hold themselves accountable to the demands contained in the Manifesto.

The Former Chairman of the National Media Commission Nana Kwasi Gyan Apenteng also stressed the need for collaborative effort to help address the barriers that limit the potentials of women in the country.

Emphasizing that, noted that women empowerment and inclusion in decision-making was an integral part of national discourse as it would inure to sustainable national development. However, the veteran Journalist noted gender stereotypes in the media have declined.

The Executive Director of Widows and Orphans Movement (WOM) Fati Abigail Abdullai, however, urged the Coalition to whip up the interests of the relevant stakeholders towards the total implementation of Women’s Manifesto for Ghana to help accelerate national development.

The event was moderated by Hilary Gbedemah, a Lawyer and Former Chairperson for the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW).

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh