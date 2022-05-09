Women’s Ministry of PIWC-Takoradi donates to widows, aged

The Women’s Ministry of the Pentecost International Worship Centre (PIWC) in Takoradi has climaxed its Women’s Week celebration with a donation to the aged and widows in the church.

The Women’s Ministry also presented a hand sewing machine to a member, who had been teaching others dressmaking, to enable her to continue to offer help to more interested women.

Additionally, an industrial sewing machine was presented to one intellectual development disability (IDD) person of the church to start a business in dressmaking.

This celebration, on the theme: “Women, Equipped as an Army to Possess the Nations,” was celebrated with series of activities including seminars where the women were taken through various topics related to the theme.

Mrs Judith McClain-Afful, the Women’s Ministry Leader, said as stakeholders of the Church, they were expected to organise programmes and activities to equip women to impact society through Christ-like character, evangelism and service.

The Ministry existed to seek the welfare of younger women and nurture them with godly values and principles to become good mothers, wives and sisters.

She said the donation was part of a project by the |Ministry dubbed: “friends of the Aged,” where women above 60 years were shown some love.

“We want to undertake this project, beginning today, after which it will be extended to women in the rural areas during the next half year. This is because there is a saying that charity begins at home,” Mrs McClain-Afful said.

She lauded the overwhelming participation of members and expressed the hope that more young women of the church would join in their monthly meetings.

“Women, let us remember that when we gather it is unto God so irrespective of the programme being handled, let us come because no one comes to sit at the feet of Jesus and goes back the same,” she said.

When women were firmly grounded in the Lord, it impacts the entire family positively and the result would be a peaceful, joyful and godly home, Mrs McClain-Afful said, and called for support from the men in their activities.

She expressed appreciation to past leaders and executive, who worked hard to bring the Ministry thus far, as well as the Resident Minister, Pastor Daniel Okyei Boakye and wife for their immense support and advice.