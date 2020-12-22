The Ghana Football Association (GFA), on Monday presented 20 Kipsta footballs to all the sixteen Women’s Premier League clubs ahead of the 2020/2021 season.

The presentation of the Kipsta footballs forms part of the sponsorship agreement Decathlon Sports-wear outfit which was announced in October, this year.

The Clubs are to use the Kipsta balls for training purposes before receiving the rest when the season starts.

All clubs would also receive match-day balls before the commencement of the season.

The Women’s Premier League is scheduled to kick start on Friday, 15 January, 2020.