The Ghana Football Association (GFA), has presented 20 Kipsta footballs to each of the sixteen Women’s Premier League clubs ahead of the 2020/2021 football season.

The release of the Kipsta footballs is part of the sponsorship agreement with parent company Decathlon that was announced in October, 2020.

Clubs are expected to use this first batch of Kipsta balls for training purposes.

All clubs will also receive match-day balls before the commencement of the season.

The Women’s Premier league is scheduled to kick start on Friday, 15 January, 2020.