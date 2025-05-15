Women’s Rights Coalitions Raise Concerns Over Suspension of Chief Justice

The women’s rights and gender equality coalitions – Affirmative Action Law Coalition, the Domestic Violence Coalition, and the Women’s Manifesto Coalition – have expressed deep concern over the recent suspension of the Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Mrs. Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo, by President John Dramani Mahama.

In a joint press statement issued in Accra, the three coalitions described the suspension as a worrying development with broader implications for gender equality and constitutional governance in Ghana.

They noted that over the years, their organisations have advocated for equal participation of women and men in leadership across all sectors, including the Executive, Legislature, Judiciary, and Civil Society.

“Supporting women in high-level decision-making positions has always been a key part of our mandate,” the statement said. “We are concerned when women in such roles are subjected to setbacks that may not necessarily reflect their competence or performance, but rather the effects of a deeply patriarchal society.”

The coalitions also pointed to a growing pattern of removing individuals, especially women, from key institutional roles following changes in government. They warned that this trend undermines constitutional principles and discourages capable women from serving in public office.

While acknowledging the President’s stated commitment to due process in line with Article 147(6) of the Constitution, the groups stressed the importance of transparency and strict adherence to the rule of law. They further called on government and stakeholders to ensure that Ghana’s democratic institutions reflect the country’s commitment to gender equality and inclusive governance.

The statement also drew attention to the poor implementation of the Affirmative Action (Gender Equity) Act 2024 (Act 1121), which mandates a minimum of 30% representation of women in decision-making roles. The coalitions lamented the lack of political will to meet this target, despite the law being in force.

“We urge a thoughtful national reflection on how women leaders are treated and how we can build a society that supports and values their contributions,” the statement added.

The release was jointly signed by Hamida Harrison (Women’s Manifesto Coalition), Adolf Awuku Bekoe (Domestic Violence Coalition), and Sheila Minkah-Premo (Affirmative Action Law Coalition).

Below is the full statement

CJ’s PRESS RELEASE_final version (SIGNED) (15.05.25)

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh