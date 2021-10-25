Women’s Super-Cup to kick-off on November 25

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that the newly introduced Women’s Super-Cup will kick start with eight teams on Friday, November 25, in Accra.

The new tournament would be played among the top four teams from the Southern and Northern Zones in the 2020/21 Women’s Premier League season.

The competition would be played on two venues at Madina Zurak Park and McDan La Town Park.

The Northern Zone teams consist of, Ampem Darkoa Ladies, Prisons Ladies, Kumasi Sports Academy, and Ashtown Ladies whilst Hasaacas Ladies, Berry Ladies, Soccer Intellectuals, and Ladystrikers would represent the Southern Zone.

According to the GFA, the teams would be grouped into Group A and B where Ampem Darkoa, Soccer Intellectuals, Prisons, and Berry Ladies will be housed in group A whilst Hasaacas, Ladystrikers, Kumasi Sports Academy, and Ashtown Ladies compete in Group B.

The tournament would serve as a preparatory ground and additional incentive to clubs and players ahead of the 2021/2022 season which will commence in January 2022.