Women’s Voice Project for girls launched

Mrs Eunice Asante, Project Director of Ark Development Organization has appealed to parents to focus much attention on their children’s education rather than material belongings.

She said: “Parents and guardians should stop buying expensive clothing and concentrate seriously on the learning needs of their children to enable them have better education in future.”

Mrs Asante made the appeal when she addressed chiefs and people at the launch of the Women’s Voice and Leadership (WVL) Project at Coaltar in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern region.

She said the project was aimed at promoting enabling environment to reduce teenage pregnancies in ten communities in the district and being supported by Plan International – Ghana.

She mentioned the communities as Coaltar, Kraboa, Otoase, La – mangoase, Ntowkrom, Aforo Adjei, Anfaso, Krabokese, Marfokrom and Coaltar Zongo.

Mrs Esther Oku–Afari, the District Director of Health Services, advised children, especially girls, to pay serious attention to their education because that was what would position them well in the future.

She said her office would ensure that all systems in communities work efficiently to support the girl-child.

ASP Francis Nartey, the District Commander of Police took participants through the bye-laws that have been enacted to safeguard girls in communities and assured that the Ghana Police Service would enforce the bye-laws to its fullest by ensuring that after 2000 hours in the night any girl seen around would be arrested.

Nana Hemaa Asiedua II, Queen mother of Coaltar, led the stakeholders to affirm their commitment towards safeguarding the future of girls in the district, which they have termed “Yen Mmabaa Daakye,” and all present ascribed to by writing their names and signed to serve as a reminder to them.