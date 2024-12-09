Women’s Wing of Socialist Movement of Ghana Congratulates Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang on Historic Vice Presidential Election

The Women’s Wing of the Socialist Movement of Ghana (WW-SMG) has extended its heartfelt congratulations to Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang on her election as Ghana’s first female Vice President.

The group hailed this historic achievement as a monumental step forward for women in Ghana, marking a moment of immense pride and inspiration for all who advocate for equality, justice, and inclusive leadership.

Although the Electoral Commission has yet to formally announce the presidential results, the Vice President of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has conceded defeat to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, John Dramani Mahama, whose running mate is Prof. Opoku-Agyemang.

In a statement, WW-SMG emphasized that this victory comes at a crucial time for Ghanaian women, particularly those from working-class and marginalized communities, who have faced significant challenges under the current government’s neoliberal policies. These policies, the group noted, have imposed unfair taxes on women’s sanitary products and made decisions that have negatively impacted the health, social, and physical well-being of women across the country.

“Your election offers a beacon of hope for a new approach to governance, one that we hope will prioritize fairness, dignity, and meaningful representation for all women,” WW-SMG stated. The group further expressed its hopes that Prof. Opoku-Agyemang would serve as a voice for all Ghanaians, with a special focus on advocating for policies that address the unique needs of working-class women, eliminating unjust practices, and creating opportunities for those historically excluded from decision-making.

WW-SMG concluded their statement by expressing solidarity with the newly elected Vice President, wishing her success in her tenure. “May your tenure be marked by impactful service, a commitment to justice, and a legacy that will open doors for younger women and girls in decision-making. We stand with you, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, as you work to bring about the change Ghanaians have demanded,” the statement read.

The group looks forward to the positive changes her leadership will bring to the nation.