Women’s World Cup 2023: Team Records set to rewrite history

With the incredible talent and determination displayed by teams from around the world, fans eagerly await the kickoff on July 20th to witness the historic moments that will unfold on the pitch.

As the tournament progresses, football fans will witness whether past records will stand the test of time or if new teams will etch their names in the annals of women’s football history.

Here are some team records that could be on the verge of being rewritten.

Most Goals Scored in a Single Tournament

One team record that could potentially be shattered is the most goals scored by a team in a single Women’s World Cup tournament. The current record stands at 26 goals, achieved by the United States in 1991 and 2019. With the ever-increasing level of skill and attacking prowess of many teams, it’s possible that this record could be surpassed in 2023.

Fewest Goals Conceded in a Single Tournament

Another team record that might be challenged is the fewest goals conceded by a team in a single Women’s World Cup tournament. Currently, Germany holds this record with just two goals conceded in 2007.

Most Wins in a Single Tournament

The record for the most wins in a single Women’s World Cup tournament is currently held by the United States, who won all six of their matches on their way to victory in 1991. As teams continue to raise their standards and compete fiercely for the ultimate prize, fans could witness a team matching or even surpassing this record in 2023.

Largest Margin of Victory

The largest margin of victory in a Women’s World Cup match currently stands at 10 goals, achieved by Germany against Argentina in 2007. With the disparity in skill levels between teams gradually decreasing, it might be a challenging feat to surpass this record. However, with the potential for lopsided group stage encounters, a dominant team could produce an extraordinary performance to etch their names in history.

Most Consecutive Wins

The United States also holds the record for the most consecutive wins in Women’s World Cup history, with 12 consecutive victories between 1991 and 1999. As the tournament unfolds, a team with an unyielding winning streak could come close to matching or even surpassing this remarkable achievement.

Longest Unbeaten Streak

The longest unbeaten streak in Women’s World Cup history currently stands at 29 matches, held by Germany between 2003 and 2011. As the tournament progresses, an undefeated team could approach or potentially break this record, showcasing consistency and resilience on the world stage.