Women’s World Cup: Ghana drawn in tough group against Japan, USA and Netherlands

The Black Princesses of Ghana have been paired with Japan, USA and Netherlands in Group D of the 2022 Federation of International Football (FIFA) Under-20 Women’s World Cup to be held in Costa Rica.

The princesses would seek to qualify from the group as they face three times winners, USA, current champions , Japan and Netherlands.

Coach Ben Forkuo and his girls would once again carry Africa on their shoulders as they seek to make history in qualifying from the group stage for the first time.

Ghana would hope to redeem themselves when they face Netherlands again at the group stage. The two sides met at the 2018 World Cup, which saw Netherlands beat the Black Princesses to progress.

Ghana would open their campaign against USA on August 11 at the Alajuela Morera Soto in Costa Rica before taking on Japan and Netherlands .

Ghana qualified to the World Cup tournament after defeating Ethiopia in the last round of the qualifiers game at the Accra Sports Stadium last month.

Meanwhile, neighbors Nigeria were paired with France, Canada and Korea Republic in Group C.

The two countries would represent the continent at this year’s Women’s World Cup.

The 2022 FIFA U-20 World Cup would begin on 10th August with 16 teams competing each other for the grand prize.