Women’s World Cup: Nigeria and Canada game ended on goalless

Favorite Canada was held to a 0-0 draw by Nigeria in their Group B opener at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Friday.

Canada started the stronger of the two sides, but the reigning Olympic champion failed to break the deadlock. Nigeria then made some tactical adjustments, leading to several powerful shots before the break.

Canada was awarded a penalty in the 50th minute, but 40-year-old forward Christine Sinclair’s effort was saved by Nigerian goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie.

Both teams adopted a more assertive and aggressive approach afterwards, but failed to find the back of the net.

Nigeria’s Deborah Abiodun was sent off for a reckless tackle in the eighth minute of stoppage time, but Canada couldn’t capitalize on their numerical advantage.

Next up in Group B, Canada will take on Ireland on July 26, while Nigeria faces co-host Australia the following day.