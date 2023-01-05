Wonderland Magazine features Black Sherif

Rapper Black Sherif is a featured guest in the latest issue of the British magazine Wonderland.

Black Sherif discussed his record “The Villain I Never Was,” its popularity, and what he has in store for his fans in the Winter 2022/23 Wonderland edition.

Additionally, he talked openly about his influences and his career as an artist.

Black Sherif stated that her definition of success is “having an impression with my words and melodies, witnessing them resonate, and letting them realize that they’re not alone in everything they’re going through.”

“Meeting people who share stories about how my songs helped them through a certain period of their lives is a forever emotion,” he continued. “Nothing beats that.”

Sebastian Barros’ photography for the magazine features Black Sherif as well.