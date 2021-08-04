Wondha Kid, Nii Sackey wins 2021 MTN Conquest E-sports and Gaming competition

Wondha Kid and Nii Sackey Quarcoopome emerged winners of the 2021 MTN Conquest E-sports and Gaming competition held in Accra.

Kid, won the FIFA 21 category and walked away with Ghc7,000 for his efforts.

In the FIFA 21 category, Nana Agyekum placed second and also won the goal king race. He took away GHc4,000 whilst Sulley Habbib finished in 3rd place and received a cash prize of GHc2,000.

In the Grand Tourismo Sport division, Nii Sackey Quarcopome topped the category and went home with a cash prize of GHc5,000.

He was followed by Eyiram Ashiagbor whilst Josephus Odidjah finished as the second runner-up. They received a cash prize of GHc3,000 and GHc2,000 respectively.

At the end of the event, Monica Mensah Sefakor was adjudged the best female FIFA 21 player and bagged GHc1,000 as her reward.

Mr. Yaw Antwi Boadu, the Manager, Content audio/video, Products, and Services, MTN Ghana said, “It is worth noting that Games serve as another source of income for people beyond the fun it creates for the players and observers.

“It is quite intriguing that people sit in Ghana and connect with other people around the world to play competitive games to win very good sums of money.

“Today, MTN Ghana has made a commitment to support local gamers to play and also earn some money. We have been witnesses to the display of talent, skills, and professionalism as finalists battled it out for the ultimate prize.”

He added that this year’s event has been one of the most entertaining and competitive e-sports events ever and excited with the level of enthusiasm with which the people registered to participate in the competition.

Mr. Boadu said, “for us as sponsors, we are convinced that gaming is gradually gaining roots in Ghana and with a little it would become one of the events people will look forward to.”