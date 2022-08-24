Won’t Negotiate in Public When Asked About Response to Iran Nuclear Draft – White House

White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Wednesday that the Biden administration will not negotiate in public when asked about whether the United States has responded to the European Union’s Iran nuclear proposal and Tehran’s comments on the proposed draft.

“We’re not going to want to negotiate this thing in public and hash out every step of the process here and publicly,” Kirby said during a conference call with reporters.

Kirby confirmed that Iran did drop some concessions that allowed significant progress toward reviving the accord.

However, Kirby added that gaps do remain in negotiations with Iran, such as requiring Tehran to cooperate with an investigation being conducted by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) of Iran’s nuclear activity.

The IAEA detected particles of nuclear material in undeclared locations in Iran, and they need information about where that material is now in order to be confident that there’s no nuclear material in Iran outside of IAEA safeguards, Kirby said.

Earlier in the day, media reported that the United States had submitted its response to the EU’s Iran nuclear deal proposal and to Iran’s comments on the proposal.