Mr Samuel Dentu, Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of operations & finance at the Ghana Export and Promotion Authority (GEPA), has advised Wood Crafters and Cane Weavers to acquaint themselves with selling their products on social media handles.

He noted that using Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, and other online platforms would offer them a bigger market place to advertise their goods and enable them to stay in business in this era of COVID-19 Pandemic.

He indicated that due to the protocols put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19, businesses would be well promoted on social media, stressing that it would solve the issue of low patronage of their products in these abnormal times.

Mr Dentu gave the advice when the Authority donated Personal Protective Equipment worth hundreds of cedis to the Wood Craft and Cane Weavers Association (WCCA) in Takoradi.

The items include 155 bottles of hand sanitizers, 155 face masks, eight Veronica buckets together with basins, liquid soap, tissue paper, and trash bins.

Mr Dentu indicated that the action was to aid reduce community spread and prepare the non- traditional exporters for the current times as well as post-COVID-19 market.

He noted that though the pandemic had overtaken the world, it was necessary to take precautionary measures like maintaining social distancing, washing hands under running water, and applying alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

The Deputy CEO stressed that it was important to adjust and continue to strive in these difficult times, stressing that the Authority was ready to give them the necessary training to be able to promote and sell online.

In an interview with the Chairman of WCCA, Mr Tony Tetteh Blankson complained about the decrease in the patronage of their products.

He pointed out that they have put in place all the safety protocols and urged the general public to patronize their goods and services to enable them to stay in business.

