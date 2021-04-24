Woodeck Company Limited, manufacturer of quality branded furniture has officially opened its manufacturing factory and a showroom in Accra, behind the Coca-Cola company, off the Spintex road.

The company which started from a humble beginning has grown into a medium-scale manufacturer of exotic furniture made in Ghana.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Managing Director of Woodeck Company Limited, Mr. Noble M. Fiagbenu, said the company has expanded its production base, hence the introduction of the new technology help speed up service delivery.

This he said, Woodeck has a highly-skilled, well trained, and qualified management and staff who see to the efficient and effective day-to-day administrative management of the company.

“Our high quality imported and local materials blend expertise with the latest global trends in home and office furniture designs producing outstanding results for all your furniture needs at affordable prices.

We also supply and install quality furniture accessories and built-in appliances like cookers, ovens, microwaves, dishwashers, and other modern appliances by renowned brands; Bosech, Teka, Media and Wilson,” he noted.

Stressing that, their ultimate aim is to inspire customers and potential customers with their state-of-the-art home and office furniture that complement their lifestyles and environments.

He also urged Ghanaians to patronise locally-made furniture, from Woodeck which he described as a hundred percent stronger, quality, and affordable.

However, in order to tackle unemployment challenges; he called the government and the financial institutions to support the local companies to enable them grow their businesses.