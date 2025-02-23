Woori Festival 2025 Weaves Global Collaboration into Ghana’s Cultural Fabric

The Nubuke Foundation has unveiled plans for the fifth edition of its acclaimed Woori Festival, set to transform Ghana’s Upper West Region into a hub of cultural exchange and creative innovation from March 6 to June 30, 2025.

Titled “The Role of Collaboration in Harnessing the Potential of Weaving for Socio-Economic Development,” the festival will celebrate Ghana’s handwoven textile traditions while fostering international partnerships aimed at empowering local artisans, particularly women, who form the backbone of the craft.

Held in the township of Loho and expanding to three locations for the first time, the event coincides with International Women’s Day, spotlighting the critical role of female weavers as custodians of cultural heritage and drivers of community prosperity. “Weaving isn’t just art—it’s livelihood, legacy, and liberation,” said a Nubuke Foundation spokesperson, emphasizing the festival’s shift from showcasing regional craftsmanship to creating platforms for skill-sharing, sustainable innovation, and cross-cultural dialogue.

The 2025 edition responds to a challenge posed by Austrian artist and professor Barbara Putz-Plecko, a past participant, who urged organizers to deepen the festival’s focus on “mutual learning.” In answer, this year’s program will feature collaborations between Ghanaian artisans and creatives from the U.S., Germany, and Austria, blending traditional techniques with contemporary practices. Highlights include hands-on workshops led by Vienna’s University of Applied Arts, where master weavers from Upper West groups like the Modern Traditional Cloth Weavers Association (Nadowli) and Tietaa Weavers Association (Nandom) will explore sustainable textile design—including experiments with recycled plastics—alongside global artists.

A multidisciplinary lineup will animate the festival’s opening days (March 6–9), with Ghanaian artists Jemima Fordjour, Emmanuel Aggrey Tieku, and Blanche Boni-Mississo presenting textile and fiber works designed to engage diverse audiences, including youth, children, and visually or hearing-impaired communities. Interactive installations, poetry readings, film screenings, and live performances by musicians like King David Osabutey will complement a fashion showcase celebrating woven designs. An exhibition of collaborative works will remain on view through June, offering a lasting testament to the festival’s ethos of unity.

Founded in 2006, the Nubuke Foundation has become a cornerstone of Ghana’s arts scene, nurturing emerging talent and preserving cultural traditions through initiatives like Woori. “This festival isn’t just about preserving the past—it’s about weaving a future where local artisans claim their rightful place in the global creative economy,” the foundation noted. As the event draws artisans, policymakers, and tourists to Upper West’s vibrant communities, it underscores a larger vision: transforming Ghana’s cultural heritage into a engine for equitable growth, one thread at a time.