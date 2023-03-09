Worawora Government Hospital receives donations from Gender Activist

Madam Janet Adade, a Gender Activist has donated items to the Worawora Government Hospital to mark this year’s International Women’s Day.

The items include toilet rolls, packs of local rice, brown rice flour, gallons of liquid soap, bottles of bleach and packs of tom brown cereal.

Madam Adade said the donation was to support the health facility in providing adequate healthcare to the women they cater for.

This year’s event is on the global theme “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality.”

The theme is aligned with the priority theme for the upcoming 67th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW-67), “Innovation and technological change, and education in the digital age for achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls.”

She used the occasion to call on all women to avail them knowledge and skills acquisition in the technological and digital world to make meaningful contributions to the changing world, manage and bring up the child to respond to the current global world.

“I would also like to call on stakeholders to support women by providing technological resources that would help women to respond to this call.”

Dr Joseph Mawunyo Apeadido, Medical Superintendent of the Hospital, on behalf of management, staff, and beneficiaries, expressed gratitude for the gesture and support.

He said the items would be used for their intended purposes while appealing to individuals and organisations to go to the aid of the Hospital.

Madam Adade as part of the event also called on the Jasikan District Chief Executive (DCE), Mrs Elizabeth Kessewah Adjornor and made presentations