Worawora Government Hospital receives support from Rotary Club of Hohoe

The Worawora Government Hospital, in the Biakoye District of the Oti region, has received hospital consumables from the Rotary Club of Hohoe.

Some of the items are patient monitor, ophthalmoscope, protective overall gowns, Ambu bags, absorbent pads, urinary drainage and hospital disposables.

Dr Robert Doh, Past President of the Rotary Club of Hohoe, acting on behalf of Mr Johnson Pewudie, President, noted that the donation was in fulfilment of a promise made to the Hospital about two and half years ago.

He noted that the COVID-19 pandemic was a factor that delayed the fulfilment of the promise and urged the facility to make good use of the items donated.

Dr Doh noted that the donation came through the kind effort of “Sister Missions, an international organisation based in the United State of America,” together with the Rotary Club.

Mr Kingsley Effah, Head of Administration at the Hospital, who received the items, expressed gratitude to the Club for their kind gesture and support, describing it as good news.

He was grateful that the Club was able to remember and deliver on their promise.

Mr Effah noted the items would be put into good use, adding that the hospital served communities in the Krachi East, Jasikan and Biakoye Districts.

The Head of Administration assured that the hospital was also ready to ensure proper maintenance of any equipment that needed maintenance to ensure its longevity.

Mr Eric Botey, President of Rotary Club of Ho, called on all to join the Rotary Club wherever they found themselves.