WordPress Unveils AI Website Builder for Simplicity

WordPress has introduced a free AI website builder to streamline site creation and better compete with industry rivals like Squarespace and Wix.

Designed with a chat-based interface, the new tool is aimed at entrepreneurs, freelancers, and bloggers who require a professional online presence without the need for extensive technical expertise. The system is powered by a blend of self-hosted open source and externally hosted models, allowing users to kick-start basic websites with ease.

At launch, the builder is optimized for simpler projects and is not yet configured for more complex sites such as e-commerce stores or platforms requiring in-depth integrations. The initial process involves users describing their website ideas—providing details like the site name, description, and intended content—which the AI then translates into a working website layout. Although the tool accelerates the setup process, users are still expected to manually refine layouts and design elements to meet their specific needs. WordPress anticipates that the AI will improve over time as it learns from these user-driven edits.

New website creation with the AI builder requires users to either sign up or log into a WordPress account. Importantly, WordPress offers 30 free prompts for those testing the builder’s capabilities, enabling potential customers to explore the tool before committing to a paid hosting plan. Once the website is generated, users can choose between interacting with the chatbot or tweaking the design manually.

To publish a completed site, a hosting plan is necessary. WordPress’s pricing ranges from $48 per year for personal sites to $300 per year for business solutions, with those who build using the AI tool required to select either the Premium plan or the Business plan. Both plans include a free domain for the first year, premium themes, customer support, and specific storage limits. The new AI website builder itself does not incur additional costs.

By blending a conversational creation process with opportunities for customization, WordPress aims to provide a solution that combines speed and flexibility. This initiative highlights the platform’s ongoing efforts to simplify web design while catering to a diverse audience of users looking to establish or enhance their digital footprint.