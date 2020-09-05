Mr Godwin Edudzi Yao Effah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Keta, has cut the sod for the commencement of construction works on Cassava Processing Factory at Tsiame-Dorveme in the Municipality.

The factory, which is a partnership between the Municipal Assembly and Hormeku Engineers and Planners (HoPE) Limited, is part of the government’s flagship One District One Factory (1D1F) project for the Municipality.

Addressing the Chiefs and people at a ground-breaking ceremony,for work to start on the factory building, Mr Effah said the Municipality would soon get its first 1D1F project.

The factory will start operations after the construction of the building to accommodate already fabricated machinery and equipment for the project.

The MCE said the 1D1F project was a demonstration of government’s commitment to bringing development to the Keta area and asked the residents to support the execution of the projects.

“I wish to state and caution that those who will be employed during the construction work on the sheds, installation of the machinery and any other construction works should ensure that materials that will be conveyed to the site are protected and kept intact for the job to be well executed.”

He said the 1D1F factory and other development projects in the Municipality like Asadame, Agorvinu, Aborlove-Nolopi and Lawoshime would open up the area to the rest of the country and improve the lives of residents.

Mr Kofivi Hormeku, the Managing Director, HoPE Ltd said the integrated cassava processing plant would process at least 40 per cent of cassava produced in Keta Municipality into industrial cassava flour, cassava flour, dried cassava chips, ethanol, gari, atieke, cassava dough and animal feed.

He said the aim was to transform cassava production in the Municipality “from a subsistence farming to commercially viable agro-agribusiness to address rural poverty by creating 50 direct and 150 indirect jobs.”

Mr Hormeku said the factory was almost ready, adding that the equipment for the factory was ready, three-phase electric power and mechanised borehole were connected, over 4,000 cement blocks produced to commence the factory building and over 65-acre cassava farm ready for harvesting.