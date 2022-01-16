Work hard to leave the Church better than you came to meet it – Kwaku Dzanku

Rev. Dr Lawson Kwaku Dzanku, Clerk of General Assembly of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana (EPCG), at the weekend, called on those in responsible positions in the Church to work hard and leave it much better than bequeathed to them.

“Add value and quality leadership from where our predecessors ended,” he said in an address to the congregation at the Dela Cathedral, Ho Kpodzi.

He appealed to congregants, who were comfortable in their zones and did not want to add value to themselves to change the narrative.

“Those who will always remain in the past, those who will bend the rules, those who have built walls around themselves, let us change the narrative forthwith,” he advised.

The Clerk called on both the clergy and the laity of the church to pool resources to build a vibrant and self-sustaining church.

He said this could be done on the foundation of truth, hard work, selflessness and integrity.

Rev. Dr Dzanku said the leadership of the church should not be seen in opulence while they asked members to sacrifice.

He also appealed to members of the church to support the Moderator of the General Assembly to achieve his eleven-point vision for the church.

Rev. Dr Dzanku said tough decisions needed to be taken to revive and bring the church back to the path of progress.

He said the leadership could not do away with critics as they were their unpaid teachers.

The new Clerk took over from Rev. Dr Emmanuel Amey, who ended his six-year term of office on 31st December 2021.