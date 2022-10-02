Work on Agona-Nkwanta-Tarkwa road to be completed within 36 months

The 66-kilometer Agona-Nkwanta-Tarkwa highway has been awarded on contract to M/S Gabriel Couto Rango Consortium and expected to be completed within 36 months.

Mr Kwasi Amoako-Atta, the Minister for Roads and Highways, announced this when he inspected on-going works on the stretch as part of his recent tour to the Western Region to acquaint himself with work done so far.

He was accompanied by Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Western Regional Minister and Member of Parliament for Takoradi, and some engineers from the Ministry and Department of Urban Roads.

Mr Amoako-Atta urged the contractor to ensure value for money in undertaking the road construction works and assured him of the Ministry’s support to complete the project on schedule.