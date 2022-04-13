Work On Breaking The 8 Starts Now – Papa Yaw Asare Bediako

The incumbent constituency secretary of Asokwa NPP, Papa Yaw Asare Bediako John has urged members of the party to begin to tell the good works of the government from now on.

According to him, it would serve the party and government better if members could begin a house-to-house encounter with the Ghanaian electorate.

He noted that members of the party could harp on what the Akufo-Addo government achieved in the first term and measures it was employing to make life meaningful for the populace in this second term.

Addressing polling station executives in Atonsu, a suburb of Asokwa, the constituency clerk who is contesting again in the upcoming polls for a second term said the NPP would not get things easy in the 2024 general elections.

DETAILS:

Papa Yaw, as the Asokwa Secretary is known, noted that the difficulties facing the populace were real and that no one should downplay it.

He said despite this, the government had been truthful to the electorate that they were working to ensure things stabilize.

The incumbent secretary also pleaded with the populace to keep praying that the external shocks and factors such as COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine that has affected the Ghanaian economy are dealt with.

“With fuel rising on the world market as well as prices of food and other essentials, people are bound to be despondent but just like Nana Akufo-Addo, I am confident that the work our government has started doing will yield good results for all of us in the country to enjoy the fruits of same’’, the Asokwa NPP scribe stressed.

ASSURANCES:

Mentioning his delight in fulfilling three promises he made to polling station executives in Asokwa in 2018, the incumbent secretary promised to work together with them for a prosperous 4-year term again.

He stated that he had been able to give PSEs recognition as well as certificates for the work they did in the last 4 years.

He noted that the constituency now has adequate and accurate information on the party’s activities in a timely manner.

‘’Having achieved the three things I set out to do in my first term I plan to do more orientation programs to ensure that every polling station executive gets to know his or her mandate and execute the same with knowledge from the party’s constitution as well as regulations’, Papa Yaw posited.

By Michael Ofosu-Afriyie, Kumasi.