Work on Fire Service Training School at Duayaw-Nkwanta progressing 

Construction works on a new Fire Service Training School at Duayaw-Nkwanta in the Ahafo Region, is about 50 per cent complete.

This was disclosed by Kabore Company Limited, an Accra-based construction firm executing the project during an inspection visit to the project site by Dr Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano North.

The Company said work on the project which includes two-storey building dormitories, each for males and females, administration and classroom blocks and dining hall had almost reached roofing levels.

The project had provided jobs for hundreds of contract workers, including steel benders, carpenters, masons, and other unskilled young people in the area engaged in menial jobs.

Though the contractor was not on site, the artisanal workers were seriously engaged in the construction work, those with unskilled labour mixing and carrying mortar.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) further learnt some women were also engaged to fetch water for fees.

Dr. Prempeh said she was highly impressed with the progress of work done on the project, which commenced about three months ago, and commended the contractors for the quality of work as well.

On completion, she said the training school would provide opportunity for many interested young men and women in the municipality and the Ahafo Region in general to be enlisted into the Service and, thereby, help solve the challenge of youth unemployment in the area.

Dr. Prempeh, also a Minister of State at the Office of the President and a member of the Interior Committee of Parliament said through her efforts almost every community in the constituency had a “person” enlisted into the security services.

Besides, she said she had supported and provided opportunities for interested youth to engage in employable skill training and also offered scholarships for many of the students to further their

education at the tertiary level.

“Now I am re-focusing my attention to building human capacity, and thereby creating jobs for the youth. Physical infrastructure development is no longer a pressing need in the constituency.

“I have done a lot in the area of water provision, constructing more than 120 boreholes in the deprived communities. Electricity is also not a problem because very soon electricity will be extended to the only five communities left without power supply, she stated.

Dr. Prempeh also visited and inspected the project site for the construction of the GhC3 million Community-based Health Planning Service (CHPS) Compound being built in the Susuanho community by the government.

Mr Peter Kyeremeh, the Managing Director of the PETMAT Construction Works, executing the project who conducted the MP round the project site said earth works had been completed and actual construction would begin soon.

Expected to be completed within six months, he said the project had accommodation for nurses and doctors and would be furnished with modern medical devices and equipment.