Work On Kumasi Inner City Roads Kick Start

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia Friday cut the sod for work to commence on the Kumasi Inner City Roads Project at a ceremony at Asuoyeboa in the Kwadaso Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

This is part of the Master Project Support Agreement (MPSA) between the governments of Ghana and the People’s Republic of China, through the Sino Hydro Corporation.

It is one of the 10 Lots under the first-phase of the MPSA, which involves the construction of two interchanges and construction/rehabilitation of 441 kilometres of road network. It is expected to be completed within 30 months.

Vice President Bawumia said the project would see the upgrading of 100 kilometres of road network within Kumasi, Kwadaso, Bantama, Suame, Tafo-Pankrono, Asokwa, Oforikrom, Subin, Nhyiaeso, Manhyia, Asante-Mampong, Effiduase and Asokore.

That was an indication of the Government’s resolve to expand the country’s road infrastructure to bring it to appreciable standards, he said.

“We are delivering on our campaign promises to make life comfortable for the citizenry,” he said, and expressed the hope that it would help reduce the travel times within the Greater Kumasi area.

Dr Bawumia said the last four years had seen greater percentage of work done on rehabilitation of roads across the country, urging the people to keep faith with the Government as it worked to meet the development expectations of Ghanaians.

Mr Kwasi Amoako-Atta, the Minister of Roads and Highways, said the project included drainage works, earthworks and bituminous surfacing.

Traffic lights and other road furniture such as traffic signs, crash barriers and road line markings would also be provided to improve the safety of commuters along the project corridors, he said.

The Department of Urban Roads would be the supervising agency for the Ministry while Messrs Sino Hydro Corporation would undertake the construction.