Work on Kumawu District Hospital to be completed in January

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, contractors working on the Kumawu District Hospital project will hand it over to the government in January 2023 after delays in completing it.

The project, which was conceived during the era of Former President John Agyekum Kuffour has stalled for many years to the chagrin of the chiefs and people of Kumawu who have been fuming over the years due to delays.

The contractors, NMS Infrastructure Limited, who moved back to site in March this year are, however, confident of handing over the project to the government by January next year.

They gave the assurance when Mr. Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, the Minister for Health, inspected the progress of work as part of his working visit to the region.

The Minister expressed satisfaction about the progress of work and charged the contractors to keep to the January deadline for completion to pave way for the people of Kumawu and its surrounding to access better healthcare.

Mr. Agyemang-Manu said the project stalled even before the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Government took over power in 2017 due to lack of funds.

“The money they were using for the project somehow got finished and the previous government after realising that they had overspent the money as compared to work done, decided not to renew their letters of credit that were used to pay the contractors,” he disclosed.

He said even six months before the current administration got into office, the letters of credit had expired; and the Finance Ministry directed that a value for money audit be conducted which took about 24 months to complete.

“We eventually finished the audit and by January we got leeway to renew the letters of credit, paving the way for the contractor to move back to site in March,” he noted.

He was hopeful that the contractors would finally complete and hand over the project in January 2023 to bring relief to the people.