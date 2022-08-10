Work ongoing on Dormaa-Ahenkro old transport terminal

Work on the upgrading of the old transport terminal at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Dormaa Central Municipality of the Bono Region has started.

The construction site has been barricaded with roofing sheets forcing a portion of the Dormaa- Ahenkro-Kyeremekrom road to be converted into a single road from the BACSSOD roundabout to the traffic light, where tricycle riders running to Kofiasua and adjourning communities are stationed.

The two main transport unions in the Municipality, the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and Progressive Transport Owners Association (PROTOA) who operated at the station had been relocated to the new terminal near the office of the Volta River Authority, off the Dormaa-Ahenkro-Nkrankwanta road to pave way for execution of the project.

Speaking to the media at Dormaa-Ahenkro, Mr. Drissa Ouattara, the Municipal Chief Executive said the initiative formed part of the urban management services to decongest the “city” and improve mobility, particularly human and vehicular movement.

Mr. Ouattara stated the project was being funded under the Ghana Secondary City Support programme of the World Bank and would include similar upgrade of the GPRTU Station Two and the entire Tuesday Market area after completion of the old transport terminal rehabilitation work.