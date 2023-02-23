Work progresses on 85-million-Euro Keta Water Expansion Project

Work on the Keta Water Expansion Project is progressing steadily to ensure its completion by the April 2024 deadline.

The 85-million-Euro project is expected to benefit some 400,000 residents in the Volta Region, as part of efforts at attaining water coverage in the southern parts of the region.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cut the sod in August 2020 for commencement of work on the project, with funding support from Deutsch Bank S.p.A.

The SACE of Italy is also providing the export credit guarantee, executed by Messrs Lesico Infrastructure S.R.L.

Modernised treatment and pump technologies would increase the water supply capacity per day to 9.9 million from the present 1.7 million gallons.

The Government, in a bid to attain universal access to potable water, is pursuing eight such initiatives across the country with a combined target of more than five million beneficiaries.

The President, while breaking the ground, said it would help meet water supply needs for the ever-expanding communities and end years of dependence on depleting conventional water sources.

Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, during an inspection of construction works on the facility at the water head at Agordome, on Tuesday, said the project had progressed despite the rattles of the COVID-19 and the present world economic difficulties.

All partners and stakeholders, including the contractors, deserved commendation, she said, noting that the project would serve future water supply needs.

“The purpose of these projects is to produce water for even future generations.”

The Minister said land use was being maximised through the adoption of modern technology and methodology.

More than 60 communities across five districts and municipalities, including Keta, Ketu South, Tongu, and Adaklu districts would have access to water, a fundamental need for healthy living.

Construction of the abstraction site, treatment plants, clean water wells and high lift pumps is at about 30 per cent complete, while all local storage and pump facilities in the beneficiary communities had been completed, bringing to an overall progress of 60 per cent.

Mr Kwabena Adu Kwarteng, the Engineer, said there had been no major challenges and was sure of an April 2024 delivery.

Other projects in the country, as part of the water expansion drive, are the Yendi, Tamale, Damongo, Wenchi, Sunyani, and Sekondi-Takoradi water supply projects.