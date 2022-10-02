Work resumes on Kuotokrom-Yawhima stretch, residents happy

Residents along the Sunyani-New-Dormaa-Kuotokrom-Yawhima road say they are happy with the progress of work on the stretch and praised the government for listening and addressing that concern for them.

Some residents around the enclave demonstrated early this year to register their displeasure about the abandonment of construction work on the road project.

During a visit to the area on Thursday, the people told the said Ghana News Agency (GNA) they were excited about how the project was progressing and hoped the contractors would speed up to complete on schedule.

Madam Lucy Yeboah, a petty trader and food vendor at Kuotokrom said the bad nature of the road had slowed down their economic activities, saying consumers had for some time now refused to patronise food sold along the road.

This is basically because of the dusty nature of the road and its muddy condition in the wet seasons, she said.

Another fast-food vendor, James Okrah, said on completion, the people of the area would forever be grateful to the government because the deplorable nature of it had scared many taxi drivers from plying the stretch.

“In fact, commuters are always stuck in town when it rains because of the unwillingness of many drivers to pick passengers from the Sunyani Central Business District to the Kuotokrom and adjoining communities,” Stephen Osei, a student stated.

Some of the residents added however, that they were unhappy about speeding, despite the deplorable condition and the on-going construction work on the road.

Though the contractor was not seen on site, some contract employees confirmed to the GNA the project was set to be completed in 2023 and appealed to drivers and residents to cooperate with them for the work to progress.

When contacted, Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister commended the contractor saying, “though work on this particular stretch has attracted huge public outcry, we believe the contractor would do quality work.”

The Regional Minister said she had inspected work on the project, extensively engaged the contractor, and assured the residents the project would soon be completed.

On completion, Mad. Owusu-Banahene said that road in particular, and the on-going construction of the Sunyani Inner-City Roads project would not only beautify and facelift, but further open the capital to boost trade and commerce.